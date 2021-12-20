 Skip to main content
Lawrence "Larry" L. Evjen

SIGEL — Lawrence “Larry” L. Evjen, 69, of the town of Sigel, Cadott, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at home.

Larry was born on January 13, 1952, the son of Ellis and Eleanor (Peterson) Evjen.

He grew up in the town of Sigel, he attended and graduated from Cadott High School. Larry married Linda Matott (Rykal), together having one child Lori.

Larry worked for Kell Container in Chippewa Falls, Northwestern Motor Company in Eau Claire and finally Chippewa County Highway Department as road crew and heavy equipment operator from which he retired.

He enjoyed running bulldozer for his family excavating business. He also loved trap shooting, fishing, hunting, tinkering with projects around home and running his backhoe.

Larry is survived by his niece Michelle Herrick (Darin Dehnke) of Fall Creek; great-nephews: Nicholas (Tina) Adams of Eau Claire, Adem Herrick (Kirsten McElwaine) of Cadott and Shanon (Katrina) Herrick of Fall Creek. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt Edsel and Geraldine “Gerry” Evjen of Cadott and also by many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Eleanor Evjen; daughter Lori Kleich; brothers Edward and Raymond Evjen Sr. and a nephew Raymond “Cub” Evjen, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI, with Rev. George Olinske officiating. Inurnment will be in Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI, at a later date.

A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.

