Leatrice (Lea) Joy Dirks, 96, passed away peacefully in her little apartment, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Barry Boyer officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at church.

For those unable to attend, the service will be available through zoom. The link will be available on the church’s website https://fpcchippewa.org/

Memorials may be made to the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, Bob and Lea Dirks Coast to Coast Hardware Store Endowment Fund, or the First Presbyterian Church.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.