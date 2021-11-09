Leo W. Brazeau, 81, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Leo was born May 26, 1940 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Eugene and Isabelle (Schafer) Brazeau. Leo was self-employed for many years.

Leo enjoyed drinking coffee in the morning with the guys, spending time with the grandchildren, July 4th parties, repairing small engines, football and was a charter member of FATFAR.

Leo is survived by two sons: Adam (Alisha) Brazeau of Chippewa Falls and Jerry Brazeau of Bloomer; two brothers: Max (Donna) Brazeau and Dan (Karen) Brazeau both of Chippewa Falls; brothers-in-law: Jack Bischel of Wisconsin Dells and Maurice Moss of Omaha, Neb.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Brazeau of Decatur, TX; three grandchildren: Abriella, Adalynn and Asher Brazeau; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Leo was preceded in death by one son, Michael Bowe; his parents; two brothers: George and Sam Brazeau; three sisters: Edith Parr, Lorice Moss and Dianne Bischel; brother-in-law, Raymond Parr; and sister-in-law, Carole Brazeau.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther of Holy Ghost Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie at a later date.

Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.