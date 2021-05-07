Leslie Lynn Gerberding 26 of Burnsville, MN. Left us all way too early on May 1st, 2021.

She was born the daughter of William and Sheryl (Sommer) Gerberding on May 22nd, 1994 in Eau Claire, WI.

She was raised in Holcombe, WI. where she graduated from Lake Holcombe High School in 2012. Leslie then atteneded the University of Minnesota where she obtained her Bachelors of Science degree in Environmental Science. Leslie was currently employed as a Technician at American Preclinical Services, LLC in Coon Rapids, MN.

Leslie’s greatest love has always been her horses and big dogs. Not only did Leslie love animals from the earliest days of her life she has always had an undying love for nature and everything around her. The forest was her home and she was a great steward of the planet. Leslie loved everyone. She had so much compassion and empathy for every person and animal she interacted with. She was always so enthusiastic about being happy for everyone including the animals and her presence was felt deeply by anyone that got to interact with her.