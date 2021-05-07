Leslie Lynn Gerberding 26 of Burnsville, MN. Left us all way too early on May 1st, 2021.
She was born the daughter of William and Sheryl (Sommer) Gerberding on May 22nd, 1994 in Eau Claire, WI.
She was raised in Holcombe, WI. where she graduated from Lake Holcombe High School in 2012. Leslie then atteneded the University of Minnesota where she obtained her Bachelors of Science degree in Environmental Science. Leslie was currently employed as a Technician at American Preclinical Services, LLC in Coon Rapids, MN.
Leslie’s greatest love has always been her horses and big dogs. Not only did Leslie love animals from the earliest days of her life she has always had an undying love for nature and everything around her. The forest was her home and she was a great steward of the planet. Leslie loved everyone. She had so much compassion and empathy for every person and animal she interacted with. She was always so enthusiastic about being happy for everyone including the animals and her presence was felt deeply by anyone that got to interact with her.
Leslie was a water baby and it was hard to ever get her out of the water! Leslie was an avid reader and seemed to retain everything she studied and read. Leslie loved her music and played songs by memory on her flute. She had a green thumb and was so proud of her beautiful plants. She was artistic and creative, it was always amazing to see the next sketch or project she worked on.
Leslie was such a kind, sweet, gentle, smart girl that loved everyone and all living things. She was known to sit with the big pigs at work, she would go in the pen with them, put their head in her lap and just sit there with them for hours. This planet won’t be the same without her.
Leslie is survived by her parents William Gerberding of Sheldon, WI. and Sheryl (Sommer) Gerberding of Chippewa Falls, WI. Brothers Bryce and Trey Gerberding of Chippewa Falls, WI. and her dog Avalanche of MN. Leslie was blessed with two very large families with several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends that are all mourning the loss along with Bill, Sheryl, Bryce, Trey and Avalanche.
Leslie is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents William and Janette Gerberding; maternal grandparents Bruce and Ruth Ann Sommer; her aunt Irene (Gerberding) Wiesner and uncles Jon Sommer and Deane Sommer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, N657 Cty Hwy VV Sheldon, WI with Father Vijay Kumar Madani officiating. Interment will follow the Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sheldon, WI.
Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service Wednesday at the Church.
Social distancing and face coverings are recommended.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell, WI.