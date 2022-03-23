BUFFALO, Minn. — Linda Sue Anderla, 70, Buffalo, Minn., formerly of Ontonagon, Mich., and Colfax, Wis., passed away on March 16, 2022, after a long journey with cancer. She spent her last days in hospice with family at her bedside. Linda was born on May 25, 1951, in Ontonagon, Mich. She is the daughter of Phyllis and the late John R. Bailey.

She was happiest with her toes in the sand hunting for agates or looking for shells on a Florida beach. If the beach was not nearby, you’d find her with her fingers in the dirt tending her gardens. If the weather was foul, you could find her with her needles in hand skillfully crafting one of her many knitting projects. And always nearby, you’d find one of the latest novels she was devouring.

Her greatest joy was time spent with family. She deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At family events she was notorious for giving everyone a job helping to prepare the meal. It is well known within her family that in her own subtle way she was the quiet leader that kept everyone bound together. She was always there to lend an ear and to help solve life’s greatest trials and tribulations without judgment or criticism.

Linda is survived by her husband, Charlie Anderla; her mother, Phyllis Bailey; brothers: Ed, Byron and Chad (Tammy) Bailey; sons: Jarrid (Alice) and David (Jeana) Menzemer, Mike (Jacqueline) Anderla; daughter, Connie (James) Teaney; grandchildren: Cody, Brianna, Max and Luke Menzemer, Sarah (Colton) Hertzog, Jackie Olson, Katy Satriano, Kirby and Kylee Anderla; great-grandchildren: Skylar, Jax, Bailey, Bennett, Brea, Justin, and Mason. She was preceded in death by her father, John R. Bailey; brother, Larry Bailey and a great-granddaughter, Tessa.

A funeral service will be held at Spirit Of Joy Lutheran Church in Buffalo, Minn., on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Led by Pastor Barb VanDrasek.

Memorials may be given to the Buffalo Food Shelf.