Lindsey H. Loving

Lindsey H. Loving, 52, of Fall Creek, town of Ludington, died suddenly on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his residence.

Lindsey was born May 10, 1969 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Floyd and Natalie (Higashida) Loving.

On April 21, 2007, Lindsey married Berta Brousseau in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for many years.

Lindsey embraced his Hawaiian heritage. Lindsey played on the Leilehua State Champion High School Football team and made the All-State team while playing for the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND. He enjoyed fishing, computers, tinkering with anything he could fix, camping, was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, spending time with his kids and his granddaughter who referred to him as “Lindsey Grandpa”. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Lindsey is survived by his wife, Berta; one son, Caelon Loving of Cadott; one daughter, Malia Loving of Cadott; one stepson, Nick Brousseau of Eau Claire; one stepdaughter, Sam Brousseau of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: Carlton (Theresa) Loving of Honomu, HI and Thomas (Jenna) Loving of Atlanta, GA; one granddaughter, Avery; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.