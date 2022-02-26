 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisa M. Nass

Lisa M. Nass

NEW LONDON—Lisa M. Nass, age 48, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born on September 27, 1973, in Chippewa Falls. On December 31, 2003, she was united in marriage to Jesse Nass in Niagara.

Lisa worked as general manager at AmericInn in New London. She liked collecting rocks and crystals, reading books, trying out new bistros, fishing, and going for boat rides. Lisa especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Jesse; daughter, Tayler; parents, Ronald and Shirley Anderson; brother, Christopher Anderson; and an aunt, Diana (Don) Peterson; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Lisa will be held at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Condolences can be left at: www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com.

