CHIPPEWA FALLS—Lois G. Vavra, 94, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.

Lois was born August 24, 1927 in the town of Seymour, the daughter of George and Louise (Anderson) Burt. From overcoming her early arrival into the world, enduring a long-term journey affected by Guillain-Barre Syndrome, to taking her last breath, Lois was a fighter.

On June 4, 1947, Lois married Benjamin Vavra at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Together for 65 years of marriage, they created a wonderful life filled with unconditional love.

Lois was known for having fun! She loved to bowl, throw horseshoes, and play games especially Scrabble, Yahtzee, and Skip-Bo. She enjoyed going on casino trips, watching baseball, cheering on the Packers and drinking Leinie’s Light. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. We will always remember her smile!

Lois is survived by two sons: Benjamin Jr. (Kay) and Mike (Marg); one daughter, Cheryl (Dennis) Liedl; seven grandchildren: Charles (Brenda) Vavra, Greg Vavra, Sam (Donya) Vavra, Chris (Wendy Niblett) Vavra, Abe (Heather) Vavra, Dan (Tracy) Liedl and Melissa (Travis) Gora; 12 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin; her parents; one sister, Ione Witt; brother, Lennis Burt; and great-grandson, Solomon Vavra.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the church.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to all the staff (recreation, nursing, hospice) at Wissota Healthcare for their care and compassion over the years.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

