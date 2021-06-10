CHIPPEWA FALLS—Loren “Lornie” J. Beaudette, 65, of Chippewa Falls, Town of Eagle Point, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Loren was born August 4, 1955 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Lloyd and Elizabeth (Lancette) Beaudette.

On August 4, 1979, Loren was united in marriage to the love of his life, Susan Revoir at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.

Loren worked for Lemke Builders, Tschopp & Durch, Morton Builders and retired from Nestle’s after 25 years.

His grandchildren were his pride and joy. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family at his cabin in Gordon.

Loren is survived by his loving wife, Susan; one son, Josh (Emilee) Beaudette of Chippewa Falls; two grandchildren: Micah and Macy; his mother, Elizabeth Beaudette of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Redgie Beaudette of Chippewa Falls; two sisters: Karen (Jerry) LeQue of Eau Claire and Jeanie (Erl) Carlson of Merrill; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Revoir of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.