EAU CLAIRE—Lorena (Renee) Klinyk, age 96, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

She was born November 7, 1925 in Bloomer to Ewald and Bertha [YA%](Oldenberg) Gust. She married John Klinyk on August 5, 1946 and they enjoyed 55 years together until his passing in 2001.

Lorena worked as an administrative assistant in Milwaukee and Las Vegas before retiring from Hilton Hotels, Inc. She enjoyed working outside, gardening (especially roses and flowers), cooking, baking, listening to music, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Lorena was extremely loyal to her family and friends and was a positive light to all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen of Eau Claire; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ewald and Bertha; brother and sister-in-law: Arlyn and Nylah (Fehr) Gust; half-sister, Martha Strasburg; husband, John.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Spring burial will be in the Rufledt Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Happy Tails Dog Park in Chippewa Falls.