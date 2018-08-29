Loretta Burns

Loretta M. Burns, 96, of Menomonie, died Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at the Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Loretta was born March 27, 1922, to Louis and Louise (Wolbert) Brehm in Menomonie. She was married to Lawrence Burns in February 1941 and they lived their entire life in Menomonie. Through this marriage they had four children. Besides being a homemaker, Loretta also worked at Parker Pen and she worked at UW-Stout in the mail room until her retirement. For the last five years Loretta lived at Comforts of Home and she loved the staff there.
Loretta was a member of the hospital auxiliary, the senior center, the Moose Lodge and a member of the Clown Club. Loretta always had vegetable and flower gardens, she loved to shop and do crafts. She and Lawrence enjoyed camping and fishing together. After Lawrence passed away, Loretta enjoyed taking bus trips, especially to Branson, Mo. She also enjoyed playing games and was known as the “Queen of Yahtzee”!
Lorretta is survived by her children, Barbara (Kevin) Ullom of Glenwood City, Judy Burns of Menomonie, Larry (Mary) Burns of Mahtomedi, Minn., and Michael Burns of Miami; grandchildren, Sherry (Karl), Dawn (Tom), Shelly (Terry), Eric (Nicole), Alicia (Kirby), Wylie (Chrissy), Gina and Lauren; 17 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Bernadine (Ervin) Strehlau of Menomonie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; grandson, Timothy Larson; great-grandson, Broc Larson; one brother, Bernard Brehm; one sister, Leona Lemke; and two nieces, Kathleen Brehm and Connie Strehlau; and nephew, Gary Lemke.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
