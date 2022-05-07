CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lorraine M. Bergevin, 91, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Lorraine was born May 25, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Carl and Mary Ann (Gettler) Prueher.

On April 28, 1949, Lorraine married Larry Meyers and later married Wayne Bergevin on July 14, 1973, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Lorraine worked at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled where she was a cook for 33 years.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Wayne; one daughter, Diane (Rick) Hedrington of Colfax; one stepdaughter, Kandi (Mike) Bresina; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Meyers; one stepson, Rocky Bergevin; her parents; two sisters: LaVonne Apfelbeck her twin and Ramona Prueher in infancy; and two grandchildren: Zachary and Amanda Bresina.

A celebration of life service will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with a service at 12:30 p.m. at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Paul Messmer of Lake Holcombe United Methodist Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.

Special thanks to the Chippewa Manor staff and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

