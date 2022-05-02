CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Lorraine S. Boos, 91, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday April 29, 2022, at River Pines Long-Term Care in Altoona.

Lorraine was born June 22, 1930, in Stanley, firstborn of Walter and Rose (Kastel) Piotrowski. She attended Stanley School.

When Lorraine was 15, her mother became ill and later passed away, so she selflessly quit school to stay home and help raise her four younger siblings.

She later moved to Chippewa Falls, where she met and married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Boos on September 2, 1950, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Stanley. Together they raised eight children.

Determined to get her high school diploma, Lorraine attended classes and accomplished that while in her 40’s. She was so proud of that as was her family.

Lorraine worked 17 years as a Nurse Aide at the Golden Age nursing home in Chippewa Falls. She volunteered with the Red Cross blood bank and also Triniteam where she and Bob drove patients to dialysis.

After retirement Lorraine and Bob took many trips to Arizona, Florida and Vegas. Together they enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. For many years Mom was active at YMCA water exercise class. In her 80’s, she walked the YMCA indoor track and after logging 500 miles, her name was placed on the wall alongside the track.

She made friends easily whether at work or with neighbors. In 2018 Lorraine moved into the Chippewa Manor Apartments. She loved meeting new people and joining in the activities. She enjoyed walking daily, especially with Elmira, her 104 year-old friend.

Lorraine is survived by daughters: Jan (John) Mead, Pat (Tony) Sykora, Cindy Anderl (Joe Moe), Sharon (Sparky) Bejin and Laurie (Richard) Emerson; son-in-law, John Wanserski; daughters-in-law: Jeanine Boos and Marriann Boos; sister, Marilyn (John) Schneider; brothers: Mayland (Joann) Piotrowski and Walter Jr. Piotrowski; sisters-in-law, Jeanine Piotrowski and Lucille Korger; brothers/sisters-in-law, Wilbur “Willy” (Eileen) Boos and Karen (Gerry) Linzmaier; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Gerri Wanserski; two sons: Rick and Jim Boos; son-in-law, Jim Anderl; brother, George Piotrowski; sisters-in-law: Jan Piotrowski and Donna Boos; brothers-in-law: Joe Korger and Wally Boos.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday May 5, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with visitation two hours prior to the services at Notre Dame Church. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

We want to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Rehab, River Pines Long-Term Care and Prairie Point Rehab in Altoona for the wonderful and loving care they gave Mom and our family. Also, thanks to St Croix Hospice staff that helped the family make Mom comfortable. Our memories will be treasured.

Family and friends may express online condolences at horanfuneralhomel.com.