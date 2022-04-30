Loyal Edward (Lee) LeMay was born in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, to Edward A. LeMay and Bethel Iris (Miller) LeMay on May 30, 1934. As the only brother to four sisters, he put these opportunities to tease them to good use. (His wife, Liz never really learned to appreciate this particular skill). He married his first wife, Pat Gillman, in 1955, and they brought their son, Dean, into the world, but the union did not last and they divorced in 1965. Lee then met a young school teacher, Portia (Liz) Frost, and they married in 1966 and had two children, daughter, Geri Ann, and son, Lee Edward (Buddy).

Lee graduated from Cornell High School in Wisconsin, where he honed his love of arguing by competing on the debate team, which went to state his Senior year. He was a carpenter by trade, a draftsman, engineer and project manager for many construction projects. He travelled far distances in his working life, from the great Alaskan wilderness to the beautiful South Pacific and all across the United States. He was an avid reader, loved country western music, was a prolific miniature train set collector and had a wicked sweet tooth. Many discussions were had on what was truly the best candy bar in the world, but he never turned down a peanut butter cup.

Lee and Liz retired and purchased a log cabin on 40 acres in Goldendale, Washington, where they spent many hours enjoying the peaceful surroundings and puttering around the property with their dogs and cats and any other critters that wandered by. A lifelong animal lover, Lee never met one that he couldn’t sweet-talk or befriend. Throughout his life, he always had at least one animal friend, however, since he could never turn away a stray or wounded critter, he usually had several following him around.

Lee leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Liz; grandsons: Anthony Schlotfeldt, J.J. Robinson and Jack and Kurtis LeMay; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Donna Turbyne; and honorary daughter-in-law, Barb Adams; as well as many nieces; nephews; and cousins. Also left to mourn him is his best friend, Mike (Michelle) McKinney who was always there for him through all the laughs and all the tears.

He will be joining his parents; sons: Dean and Buddy; daughter, Geri; and sisters: Darlene Mitchell, Molly Zimmerman and Linda LeMay in heaven.

The family wants to thank the caregivers and staff at the 3Rivers Assisted Living facility and Heartlink Hospice for their caring and thoughtful attentions to Lee in his last days.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.