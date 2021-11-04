Lu Anne Jacobson, 67, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home, on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Lu Anne was born on December 9, 1953, to Floyd and Gladys (Schroeder) Calkins in Hammond, IN. She went to Cornell Senior High School. Lu Anne worked in the cleaning industry for many years. She married Dean Jacobson on March 22, 1995. Lu Anne loved gardening, bird watching (hummingbirds), playing cards, but most of all very much enjoyed being a grandmother to her grandchildren.

Lu Anne is survived by her step-sons: Dean (Racin Knez) Jacobson Jr., and Mike Jacobson; grandchildren: Corbin and Cassidy Jacobson; siblings: Carol (Robert) Olson, Gregory Calkins, Cindy (Terry Lanners) Helland, Michael (Luella) Calkins, Steve (Angela) Calkins, and Keith Peerson; along with many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Gladys Calkins; husband, Dean Sr; and baby brother, Michael Calkins.

A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Fill Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.