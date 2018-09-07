Lucille M. Murkley, 94, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Wissota Place.
She was born Aug. 11, 1924, to Catherine (Pick) and Harry Rodgers. She graduated from Berlin High School in 1942.
Lucille served in the U.S. Army Women’s Army Corps (WACS) during World War II. She worked as a medical corpsman from 1944 until her honorable discharge in 1946.
On April 17, 1948, she married Heber “Pete” Murkley. They moved to Cadott in 1952 where they farmed. They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1969. Over the years, Lucille worked at the Chippewa Woolen Mill, St. Joseph’s Hospital, the Chippewa County Hospital, and Sacred Heart Hospital, retiring from there in 1972.
She enjoyed a variety of crafts including crocheting, knitting and staining glass.
She was a member of the American Legion, in both Berlin and Chippewa Falls.
Lucille is survived by a daughter, Betty (Roger) Lau of Jim Falls; a brother, Charles (Shirley) Rodgers of Berlin; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joyce; a daughter, Wanda in 1957; a son, Richard in 1986; and her husband, Pete in 2008.
A private graveside service with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will be held at Countryside Union Cemetery, town of Goetz.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to “Lucille’s second family” the staff at Wissota Place, who made Lucille feel at home during her stay there.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
