Lynda Rae (Lund) Hoffmann

Lynda was passionate about sports. From watching Jennifer cheer on the sidelines at basketball and football games (one of Lynda’s favorite pursuits in her own high school years) to Jimmy playing football, basketball, hockey or baseball, or cheering on Andi on the basketball court or softball field, if the kids had a game, Lynda was there. This passion began at an young age when her father, Einer Lund, was the Menomonie High School football and track team coach and continued throughout Lynda’s life, long after her the kids’ playing careers were over. She always remained true to her Badger football and basketball teams. Sundays in the 90’s either had “The Pack” on TV in the fall or “Michael” (Jordan), if it was the spring. More recently, her focus was on her grandkids’ soccer or hockey games and frustration over the Timberwolves. She was easily the most engaged grandparent in the stands, always providing a cheer of encouragement.