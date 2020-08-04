× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynn M. (Hartman) Roder, 73, of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday, Aug.1, 2020, at the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.

Lynn was born Sept. 19, 1946, the daughter of Myron and Marion (Dallas) Hartman and grew up in Chippewa Falls, graduating from McDonell High School in 1965. She was a lifelong member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

Lynn married Harvey Brown Oct. 4, 1969, they had two children from this marriage, they later divorced. Lynn later married Neil C. Roder March 30, 1978, in Chippewa Falls.

Lynn is survived by two children, Matthew (Irene) Brown of El Reno, Okla, and Laura (George) Olsen of Chippewa Falls; two stepchildren, Richard Roder of Menasha, Wis., and Deb Tegels of Eau Claire; two brothers, Michael (Susan) Hartman of Tucson, Ariz., and Robert (Doreen) Hartman of Pocatello, Idaho; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Neil C. Roder, Jan. 2, 2010; her parents; and one stepdaughter, Jessica Joy Tegels.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.