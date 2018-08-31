Mabel Gifford

Mabel L. Gifford, 99, of Menomonie, passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at the American Lutheran Home, Menomonie.
She was born Dec. 25, 1918, in Norwegian Valley near Nelson, to Erik and Laura Midthun. Mabel graduated high school in Nelson.
Mabel married Charles M. Gifford Sept. 12, 1941, at the Lyster Lutheran Church, Nelson. They farmed together first near Nelson and eventually near Menomonie, north on Highway 79. Mabel and Charles attended Our Savior’s Lutheran Church until their passing.
Mabel is survived by sons, Sheldon (Heidi) Gifford, Loren (Judy) Gifford, Michael (Janet) Gifford, Scott (Dorinda) Gifford; grandchildren, Annika Gifford, Erika Ferraby, Michaela Gifford, Michelle Brown, Nicholas Gifford; great-grandchildren, Zola Ferraby, Elijah Stuart, Marley Gifford, Vega Ferraby, Ellis Brown, Barrett Brown; and her sister, Betty (Robert) Sneitzer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Gifford; parents, Erik and Laura Midthun; brothers and sisters, Glen Midthun, Ernest Midthun, Archie Midthun and JoAnn Kloman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the church one hour prior to the service Saturday. Burial will be in Lyster Cemetery in the town of Nelson, Buffalo County, Wis.
The family suggests memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Stepping Stones of Dunn County or charity of donor’s choice.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
