CHIPPEWA—Marcella J. Chovan, 96, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Marcella was born August 17, 1925 in the town of Tilden, the daughter of William and Minnie (Mickesh) Kurtz.

On May 27, 1946, Marcella married William Chovan at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

They lived on a farm in Eagle Point until his death, she later moved to Chippewa Falls and then to the Chippewa Manor.

Marcella loved being on the farm – milking cows, tending to her chickens, cats and dogs. She loved gardening, canning, baking, but most of all, she loved making Sunday dinners for her family.

Marcella is survived by one son, William Chovan, Jr. of Eau Claire; one daughter, Suzanne Martin of Bloomer; three half-brothers: Dan Kurtz of California, Dennis Kurtz of Winona, MN and Jim Kurtz of Texas; two half-sisters: Lois Nyre of Chippewa Falls and Jean (Bernard) Dienhammer of Rockford, IL; six grandchildren: Adam Norton, Stacey Schweigert, Brad Chovan, Dana Kressin, Kelly Martin and Erin Schick; and nine great-grandchildren.

Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, William on September 8, 2002; one son, David in infancy; one daughter, Karen Norton; one daughter-in-law, Peggy Chovan; her parents; stepmother, Mary Kurtz; two brothers: William Kurtz, Jr. and Clarence Kurtz; and one half-sister, Marion Wohld.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com