CHANDLER, AZ—Marcia Dee Finder, age 87, of Chandler, AZ passed away on June 28, 2021. Marcia (Dee Dee) was born on March 3, 1934 to James and Mildred Purvis of Knapp.

Marcia graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Eau Claire with a degree in elementary education. She taught kindergarten in Manitowoc and Menomonie.

On June 21, 1958 Marcia married James (Jim) Finder and they had three children. The family moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1970 where Marcia worked as an elementary school librarian and high school librarian while raising her family. She was also very involved with many activities at her church. She ended her career as a medical librarian at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix.

Marcia and Jim retired to a home in Chandler, Arizona. Her husband, Jim passed away in 2018.

Marcia is survived by her three children: Marc (Mary), Melanie (Gary), Charles (Betsy), and five grandchildren: Katherine (Nathan), Andrew, Alexander, Brady and Julia.

An internment service was held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona.