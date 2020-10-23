Marga Riley passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care. She was born Jan. 18, 1928, in Freyung, Germany and married Ervin Riley, March 27, 1948, in Germany. She and Ervin resided in New Auburn, for their married life.
She was preceded in death by husband, Ervin, daughter, Carol Hansen; parents, Christian and Dora Zettel; and sister, Carola. She is survived by two sons, Walter (Sue) of Marshfield, Wis., and Charles of Maple Plain, Minn.; as well as two grandsons, Christopher of Bloomington, Minn., and Nicholas of Minnetonka, Minn.
At her request, there will be no services.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.