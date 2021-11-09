Margie H. Geissler, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer with her family by her side. She is lovingly remembered by family and many friends.

Born Margie Helen Ziebell on January 14, 1941, to Earl and Margaret (Rubenzer) Ziebell in Bloomer. Margie grew up in Bloomer, and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1958.

Margie married Keith Geissler of Chippewa Falls, on February 20, 1960 at St. Charles Church. Together they farmed and built a legacy and beautiful family with their three sons in Tilden, WI.

Margie was a homemaker and was always busy cooking for “The Farm Crews” during the busy planting and harvesting seasons. In addition, she loved to garden, tend to her many beautiful flowers, and manage her perfectly manicured lawns.

While her three sons were in grade school and high school, Margie was active in the St. Charles School and parish, and McDonell Central High School.

Margie was the driving force behind introducing the family to new cultures. In 1980, the opportunity to host two foreign exchange students from Hong Kong was published in the St. Charles Church bulletin. Margie immediately signed up to host those two students and soon after, Margie introduced to the family Vincent Chan (Janet) now of Woodbury, MN, and Shirley (Jeff) Tang now of Charlotte, NC. During this time, and for years after, Margie would cook native Cantonese dishes and would host their families from Hong Kong for visits. Life-long friendship, support, and admiration was developed because of this.

Margie is survived by her three sons: Randy (Peggy) Geissler of Hudson, WI, Rick (Steven Throndson) Geissler of Edina, MN, Jeff (Lori) Geissler of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren; Gentry Geissler (fiancé Cortney Pyne) of Madison, Brooke (Evan) Welle of St. Paul, MN, and Drew (Megan) Wieser of Edwardsville, IL, and great grandchildren, A.J., Brooke and Beckett Wieser; siblings, Donna White of Chippewa Falls, Rosie Reid of Bloomer, and Kay (Richard) Anderson, of Bloomer. In addition, she is survived by sisters-in-law, Iris (Marv) Jenneman of Chippewa Falls, Sandy (Jim) Sullivan of River Falls, Mary Geissler of Chippewa Falls, and brothers-in-law Gary (Mary Pat) Geissler of Chippewa Falls, and Jerry Anderl of Green Bay, and many loved nieces and nephews. Margie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; father and mother in-laws, Alfred and Loretta Geissler; sisters, Beverly Meyer and Sandy Nelson; brother-in-law, Glen Geissler; and sister-in-law Jean Anderl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11 at St. Charles Church, 810 Pearl Street, Chippewa Falls, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Monsignor Michael J. Gorman will be the celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Margie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Dove Healthcare of Bloomer for their extraordinary and compassionate care over these past few years.Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chippewa Falls, WI is in charge of arrangements.Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.