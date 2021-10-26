Marian “Bunny” (Jenneman) Bernier, 85, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died suddenly on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as a result of a car accident.

Bunny was born on March 5, 1936 in Bloomer, the daughter of Godfred and Mary (Pecha) Jenneman, one of 15 children.

Bunny married Glen Bernier on November 9, 1954 at St. Paul’s in Bloomer. They started out simple in a small cottage on Popple Lake with no running water. After giving birth to her first two sons, they moved to the farm where together they raised five children. Glen worked for many years at the Madison Silo Company and Bunny waitressed at the Log Cabin and then the Elks Club. She later became a nursing assistant at the Golden Age Home, as giving service to others was what she liked best in life. Bunny had a quick wit and loved a good joke and humor. She loved to laugh and often said if you can laugh at yourself it makes life much more fun. Bunny had a beautiful voice and would sing for family. She liked to sing and Merle Haggard and Jim Reeves were some of her favorites that she would harmonize with on her Alexa. Her lullabies soothed her children and grandchildren to sleep for years. She liked meeting new people and opening her home to travel nursing professionals. It was as much as a gift to them as it was a joy for her to learn of their lives and adventures. Bunny loved to mother anyone she could.

Bunny lost the love of her life when Glen died of a brain tumor but carried on to raise her youngest son, Andre’. However, when he died at the age of 21 in a tragic accident, the pain was more than she could bare. In recent years she found comfort in life with her roommate and friend Lori. Bunny was proud of and loved to boast about her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s achievements. She truly was a wonderful Grandma.

She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Bunny is survived by her three sons: Roc (former wife Kathy) and special friend Diane Kressin of Bloomer, Donald (Teri), and Joseph (Jean) both of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Bridgette (Ronald) Middagh of Chippewa Falls; siblings: Francis (Judy) of Bloomer, Marvin (Iris) of Chippewa Falls, Delores Morning of Bloomer, Shirley Gregory of Cornell, Margie (Richard) Anderl of Chippewa Falls, and Barbara McCelland of Eau Claire; ten grandchildren: Daniel, Eric, Elissa, Justin, Kyle, Ben, Richard, Ryan, Riley, and Lacey; 16 great-grandchildren: Adrianna, Ashton, Nevaeh, Noah, Eli, Kylie, Emma, Isla, Logan, Paityn, Carter, Breena, Daylyn, Miley, Daytyn, and Kaycee; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; her parents; son, Andre; brothers: Lester, Albert, Adrian, and Delmar Jenneman; sisters: Janette Seibel, Delaine Schindler, Ester Libersky, and Florine Jenneman in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 30 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Eagleton Cemetery in the town of Eagle Point. Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home. There will be a Christian vigil service at 5:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

