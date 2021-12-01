WHITEWATER—Marianna Louise Gruber (Brauer), age 77, of Whitewater, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 20, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.

Marianna was born December 11, 1943 in Cook County, IL. She grew up with her three brothers in Hillside, IL. Called “Babe” from birth by her brothers, and later by her nieces and nephews, Marianna was the treasured baby of the family. She graduated from Proviso West High School in 1962 and married James “Jim” Gruber on August 25 of the same year. Together, they had six children between 1963 and 1972. They moved to Gilman, WI in 1979 where they farmed for a while before returning to Villa Park, IL.

For many years, Marianna worked as an office manager for AAA Garage in Villa Park, IL, where she was also the caretaker for her mother, Julia. Following her mother’s passing, Marianna moved to Chippewa Falls, WI where she worked as a physical therapist and later at Gordy’s IGA as a deli clerk. In 2013, Marianna retired and moved to Whitewater, WI where she lived out the rest of her life with her partner, Bill.

Marianna is survived by her partner of over 30 years, Bill Skarbek; three daughters: Karen (Jeff) Moline of Whitewater, WI, Anne Marie (Dan) Erlenbaugh of Jim Falls, WI, Katie (Bob) Goldin of Woodburn, IN; three sons: Jim (Carol) Gruber Jr. of Grants Pass, OR, Carl (Megan) Gruber of Villa Park, IL, Matt (Heather) Gruber of Lombard, IL; and her honorary son, Bill (Linda) Russo of Lemont, IL. She is further survived by her 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her dear pets, Poppy and Smudge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman (Julia) Brauer; her three big brothers: Herman Jr., John, and Don Brauer and her former husband, Jim Gruber Sr.

Condolences may be sent c/o Anne Erlenbaugh, 13590 199th St., Jim Falls, WI 54728. Memorials can be made in Marianna’s name to the Humane Society of Wisconsin. Private family services to celebrate her vibrant life will be held at a later date.