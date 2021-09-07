Marie Cecilia Dachel-Hall

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Marie Cecilia Dachel-Hall, 55, of Chippewa Falls died on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Marie was born on December 13th, 1965 in Michigan, the daughter of Cecilia and Robert Dachel. She spent her childhood growing up traveling the world as part of a military family in places such as Hawaii, Spain, Washington, Japan, and California. She graduated in 1983 from Chi-Hi and joined the Air Force shortly after.

While serving in the Air Force, she met the love of her life, Scott Hall. The two quickly fell in love and were married on June 15th, 1985. Together they shared 36 years of marriage.

After Scott retired from the Air Force in 1999, they relocated their family to Chippewa Falls where they have resided since. She worked as a social worker, AODA, and mental health counselor for many years. Marie adored her job and coworkers whom she called “her people.” Her impact was profound, and she was a true visualization of how to be a good, loving, and compassionate person.