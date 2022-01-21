Marie Margaret Wolff

Marie Margaret (Barrett) Wolff passed away January 15, 2022. She was the daughter of Johanna and Edward Barrett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hans Wolff; brother, Edward R. Barrett; and son, Pierre A. Amyotte.

Marie attended school at St. Patrick’s in Eau Claire and then joined the United States Navy. During her career she was stationed at the San Diego Naval Hospital in the Medical Corps. After her Honorable Discharge from the Navy, she married Herbert Wolff at the Little Brown Church in the Vale.

She is survived by her brother, Mike (Kari Schmitt) Barrett; daughters: Judith (Jeffrey) Janisin, Melissa (Greg) Aymotte-Stokes, and Erika (Jeffrey) Wolff Hrabe; 12 grandchildren: Stephanie Janisin, Anneliese (Rey) Espinosa, Heather (Scott) Scharlau, Nichole Day, Pierre Amyotte Jr., Emily (Chad) Harris, Sarah (Mike) Chinander, Molly (James) Carson, Judy Dahl, Andrew Hrabe, John Hrabe, and Samuel Hrabe; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren; also by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marie’s family would like to extend thanks to the PCU staff at Dove Healthcare West, especially Joyce and Jon.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona WI with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. at the Celebration of Life Center.

