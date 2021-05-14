CHIPPEWA FALLS—Marie R. Zwiefelhofer, 88, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at her residence under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Marie was born January 26, 1933 in the town of Tilden, the daughter of Edward “Thomas” and Rose (Bleskachek) Loew. She attended St. Peter’s Grade School in Tilden and graduated from McDonell High School in 1951.

On July 16, 1952, Marie married Donald P. Zwiefelhofer at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

After graduating from McDonell High School, she was employed at Mason Shoe for a few years. She also worked with her husband in their upholstery business. Marie volunteered for many years at the St. Joseph’s Hospital Gift Shop and at St. Charles parish office.

Marie enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards and spending time fishing with Don. She also enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.