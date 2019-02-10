EAU CLAIRE -- Marie Rose Zurbuchen, 101, of Eau Claire died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at her home at the Classic at Hillcrest Greens, with family in attendance.
Marie was our pillar, our matriarch and an example for all of us to strive to be our best. She will live in our hearts and in our fond memories forever.
She was born May 3, 1917, in Wheeler, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Lena (Schmid) Miller. Marie married Erwin Max Zurbuchen June 13, 1940, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
She worked as a bookkeeper for various employers during her lifetime, most recently for Dr. Patrick Bates, until her retirement in 1989.
She was a founding member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church and an active member of the Parish Council of Catholic Women for over 50 years. Marie enjoyed volunteering at St. James in various roles as well, especially in the office. Marie was a past member of Moose Lodge #1408 and of her 500 club.
The last three years of her life, Marie lived in assisted living at the Classic. She had many wonderful friends there. The family is grateful to the staff who provided her with loving care of the highest quality.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeanne Hedican of Madison, Wis., and Connie (Paul) Kopaczewski of Altoona, Wis.; two sons, Gary (Mary) Zurbuchen of Larsen, Wis., and Randy (Diane) Zurbuchen of De Pere, Wis.; 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Cindy) Hedican of Omaha, Neb., Sean (Catigan) Hedican of Madison, Tiffany (Guy) Johnson of Buffalo Grove, Ill., Jason (Angela) Hedican of Gridley, Ill., Laura (Peter) Van Dyke of Minneapolis, Kristin (Kenny) Baber of Park City, Utah, Nathan (Jessica) Kopaczewski of Menomonie, Shana Kopaczewski of Terre Haute, Ind., Branden (Amanda) Zurbuchen of Cedarburg, Wis., and Blake Zurbuchen of Santa Monica, Calif.; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin, in 1992; her parents; three brothers, Frank, Leo and Ted Miller; five sisters, Ann Lawler, Louise Hartman, Esther Kuhlman, Irene Reiter and Donna Monpas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., in Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., in Eau Claire. Visitation will also be one hour prior to Mass Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Her family requests memorials be directed to St. James the Greater Catholic Church or donor's choice.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.
