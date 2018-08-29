TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — Marion H. Wheeler, 92, of the town of Lafayette, Cadott, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Wissota Place.
She was born May 28, 1926, in Milwaukee, to Helen (Spohn) and Lawrence Meddaugh Jr. At age 15 she moved to Chippewa Falls.
Marion was employed by Dr. C.B. and Mrs. Hatleberg until she was married. On March 26, 1944, she married Kenneth Wheeler at Christian Gospel Chapel in Chippewa Falls. She then worked at Gambles Store and Olson’s Café, until they started their family.
Marion was a wonderful homemaker and loved to cook, bake, sew, knit, and quilt. She also taught Sunday school and Bible school and was president of the Ladies Missionary Fellowship for many years. She loved caring for her children, grandchildren, and all babies in general.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Ken; daughters, Rebecca (Richard) Scheidler of Jim Falls, Sandra (John) Gerber of Chippewa Falls, Christine (Mike) Sommerfeld of Chippewa Falls, Victoria (Roger) Jenson of Chippewa Falls, Susan (Randy) Carstens of Cameron, Wis. and Pamela Wheeler of Chippewa Falls; sons, Larry (Janice) Wheeler of Cadott and Ronald (Mary Jane) Wheeler of Orange City, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Wayne; and brothers, Donald and Francis Meddaugh.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Ronald Wheeler the Rev. Tyler Ewer officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be held from 4to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the service Friday.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.
