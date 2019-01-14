Maripat Lannue

Maripat (Loiselle) Lannue, 87, of Chippewa Falls died suddenly Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at her residence.
Maripat was born May 10, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Harvey and Eileen (O’Rourke) Loiselle.
On July 15, 1961, Maripat married Gerald Lannue at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.
Maripat was a member of Catholic Women’s Club and V.F.W. Auxiliary #1038.
Maripat graduated from McDonell High School in 1950 and then graduated from St. Scholastica in Duluth, in 1954 and received her special education certificate from the University of Minnesota. Maripat was an elementary and high school teacher in Minnetonka, Minn., San Diego, Calif., Roseville, Minn., and St. Paul city schools.
Maripat is survived by two sons, Lawrence Lannue of Eau Claire and Christopher “Joe” Lannue of Mahtomedi, Minn.; one daughter, Mary Eileen Salyer of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Joan Bertie of St. Paul; six grandchildren, Pierce, twins Brenden and Brady Lannue, Chelsey Nataka, Dillon and Quinton Lannue; and two great-grandchildren, Ruka and Niko Nataka.
Maripat was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Terry and Kevin Loiselle.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of Notre Dame will recite the rosary at 4 p.m., and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. both Thursday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.