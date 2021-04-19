Mark W. Klemke, 63, of Chippewa Falls died at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

The Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 110 East Grand Ave. Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Church. Rev Ron Mueller will be officiating.