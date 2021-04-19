 Skip to main content
Mark W. Klemke
Mark W. Klemke

Mark W. Klemke, 63, of Chippewa Falls died at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

The Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 110 East Grand Ave. Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Church. Rev Ron Mueller will be officiating.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

