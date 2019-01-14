BRUCE, Wis. — Marshall Lee Whitcome, 72, of Bruce died unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born June 11, 1946, to Roy and Marjorie (Senior) Whitcome in Chippewa Falls.
Marshall graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1964 and married Bonnie Kay Bryan Oct. 18, 1969, in Milbank, S.D. He came to Rusk County in 1975. Besides serving three years in the Army National Guard, he worked for 43 years at Pactiv Corporation in Chippewa Falls and retired as head of maintenance. As a young man, he helped do tree-trimming, where he climbed the trees and worked high above the ground in the limbs. Marshall enjoyed mud-bogging and 4 wheeling with his friends, hunting, fishing, camping and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends and his beloved dog, Dozer. Helping others with mechanical and electrical issues was something that Marshall loved to do. He also enjoyed fixing family and friends’ vehicles; he was always willing to help others out. His most special activity though, was the annual family picnic. Marshall was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Bruce Federated Church since 2000, where he served on several committees and was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Marshall’s favorite saying was, ‘If you have any questions, ask me now, because, too late; you should have asked me before.’
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; five sons, Troy Eugene Whitcome and fiance, Stacy Nile of North Carolina, Jason Dion (Becky) Whitcome of Alaska, Billy Marshall (Connie) Whitcome of Hayward, Wis., Lee Whitcome of Alabama and Michael Whitcome of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Kelly Whitcome and Joe Franzen of East Bethel, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Whitcome of Naples, Fla.; brother-in-law, Larry Bryant of Seward, Alaska; two sisters, Pamela (Robert) Bleskachek of Altoona, Wis., and Susan (Kevin) Looby of Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Judy (Daryl) Jordan of Holcombe.
Preceding Marshall in death were his parents; a daughter; and two brothers, Clay and Arlan Whitcome.
Funeral services for Marshall Whitcome will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Bruce Federated Church with the Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Bruce American Legion Post #268, will be in the Bruce Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.