CHIPPEWA FALLS—Marvin J. Roshell, 89, of the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Marvin was born October 27, 1932, in Cadott Wisconsin to Joseph and Ann (Nesvicial) Roshell. On July 24, 1954, he married Barbara Tompkins at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott, WI. Marvin served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. That is where he met Barbara while they were stationed in San Antonio, Texas.

After Marvin was Honorably Discharged in 1954 from the Air Force, he completed his electrical apprenticeship while working with the family business Roshell Electric, Inc. Marvin eventually became President of Roshell Electric, Inc. In 1978 Marvin’s interest turned towards state politics and he became the State Senator for the 23rd district. He served as the 23rd district Senator for 14 years before being appointed by Governor Tommy Thompson to head up the Department of Human Relations & Labor. Marvin served in that capacity for two years before retiring in 1994.

Marvin also served on the Town Board of Lafayette for several years as a Supervisor and Chairman. He was instrumental in organizing and the startup of the Chippewa Fire Protection District in the late 1970’s. He also service on the Volunteer fire department for Lafayette’s Fire Station 3. Marvin was very involved in the community in many capacities. His involvements include the Lafayette little and minor baseball leagues and the Lake Wissota Lion’s Club. He was a Lion’s member for over 60 years.

Marvin enjoyed many activities. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, boating on Lake Wissota and spending time with his family & friends.

Marvin is survived by his children: Dennis (Debbie) of Barron, Lyn (Joe) Wondra of Chippewa Falls, and Brian (Debbie) of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Joe Roshell, Jordan (Tiffany Lammers) Roshell, Jessica Schmitz, Casey (Nicki) Skarweski, Missy, Kari, Krissy, Benjamin, and Elizabeth; many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends.

Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; and his brother, Gene Roshell.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.