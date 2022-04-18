LAFAYETTE/CHIPPEWA FALLS — Marvin J. Roshell, 89, of the town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St., Chippewa Falls. Please come join Marvin’s family to celebrate his life.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.