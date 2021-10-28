Mary Ann “Bootie” Iehl, 77, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Mary Ann was born May 2, 1944 in the town of Tilden to Albert and Margaret (Schindler) Liedl. Mary Ann married Tom Michels on September 17, 1966 and to this union three delightful daughters were born and they later divorced. She then met and married Larry Iehl on March 15, 1992 in Las Vegas.

Mary Ann worked hard her entire life even when she was a stay at home mom to Karen, Puds and Weazle. She also worked at Mason Shoe, tended bar, Cray Research, and St. Joseph’s Hospital until retirement.

Mary Ann was a lifelong member of St. Charles Church.

Mary Ann was a woman of many talents including sewing, crocheting, wood crafts, flower and vegetable gardening, cooking and decorating her home whatever the season or holiday. She loved her family and greatly enjoyed family gatherings whether it be Mother’s Day, Christmas, Kentucky Derby, birthdays or just a backyard party.

Mary Ann is survived by her three daughters: Karen (John) Taylor of Augusta, Sharon (Jon) Berg of Eau Claire, and Jeannie (Mark) Petska of Bloomer; one sister, Delores Rothbauer; and three grandchildren: Katie Michels, and Beth and Sarah Marino.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents; two sisters, Rose Marie Anderson and Norma Jean Lang; one grandson, Travis “Sponge” Michels; and grandpup Gabby.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Azura Memory Care and Mayo Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.