Mary Ann (Brunner) Hopkins died Friday, May 21, 2021, at 6:00 PM. She was surrounded by all her children and grandchildren, as well as her sister Patricia and son Shawn Rosenberg.

Mary Ann Brunner, born August 16, 1951 was the second of four children of Cyril and Beatrice (Bauer) Brunner. Her father and several of his brothers ran Brunner Seed Corn Company, and Mary spent part of her childhood detasseling seed corn and helping on the dairy farm.

Mary graduated from Mondovi High School in 1969 and moved to the Twin Cities. She lived with cousins George and Brenda Taylor and landed a job at 3M Company’s Corporate Headquarters in St Paul, working in the Business Products Division.

In the summer of 1969, she met Bill Hopkins of Hudson WI. On June 12, 1971 they were married. Bill graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1973 and they moved to Arlington VA. Bill attended the George Washington University Medical School in Washington DC, and Mary transferred to the 3M Business Products Division in nearby Springfield VA.

In 1977 they moved to Minneapolis MN, where Mary finished up working at 3M, and Bill started Family Practice Residency at University of Minnesota Hospitals. Mary gave birth to two boys-William Bixby, born 1977, and Lucas James, born 1979.