CHIPPEWA FALLS—Mary Ann “Sis” Armstrong, 88, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.

Sis was born October 24, 1932 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Leo and Margaret (Prueher) Miller.

Sis graduated from McDonell High School in 1950.

Sis married Edward Blum on October 31, 1950 and later married Keith “Sonny” Armstrong on October 4, 1977. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Sis enjoyed Sunday picnics at Irvine Park with family and numerous friends which we all called the “Zenner’s bunch”. She also enjoyed bus rides to the casinos, but most of all, she loved Bingo.

Sis is survived by two sons: John (Cathy) Blum and Jeff (Debra) Blum; two daughters: Karen (Tom) Schindler and Susan (Jeff) Wee; two stepsons: Scott (Barbara) Armstrong and Steve (Debra) Armstrong; 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Richard Mousel; and one first cousin, Pat Logee.

Sis was preceded in death by both of her husbands; two brothers, Gerald Miller and Brother Francis Miller; two sisters, Rita Miller and Maurietta “Babe” Mousel; and one granddaughter, Michelle Blum in 1973.