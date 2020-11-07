Mary M. Ulry passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Mary was born in Chippewa Falls, to May Elaine (Sneen) and William Kukuk. Mary spent her life in Chippewa Falls. Mary is survived by a brother, Lloyd (Karen) Kukuk; children, Troy Ulry, Judy Ulry, Karrie (Karl) Knopps and Ronnie Introwitz all of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and special friend, Pierre LaForte. Proceeded in death by parents, May Elaine (Sneen) and William Kukuk; brother, William (Billy)Kukuk; first husband, Richard Ulry; and second husband, Donald Introwitz. Mary spent many years enjoying life doing the things she enjoyed most, painting, yard work, planting flowers and helping those in need of a helping hand. Mary was a lifetime member and spent many years as an active member of the Lake Hallie Sportsmans Club. A celebration of life is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Lake Hallie Sportsmans Club. All friends and family are welcome. A small graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.
