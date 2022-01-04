Matthew J. Siddons

CADOTT—Matthew “Matt” J. Siddons, age 33, of Cadott passed away on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Hospital with his wife by his side.

Matt was born June 2, 1988 to Michael and Mary (Romportl) Siddons and was a graduate of Cadott High School. On August 14, 2010 he married the love of his life Kayla (Marion) and the two remained in Cadott where Matt was an active firefighter for the Cadott Area Fire and Rescue. He was employed with the Chippewa County Highway Department and Senn Blacktop.

Matt was a devoted husband and father with a kind generous and fun personality and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Matt is survived by his wife, Kayla; son Kayden (11); daughter Madilynn; (10) our dogs: Jasper, Leddy and Nora. His parents; sisters: MaKayla and Melissa; paternal grandparents: Ginger and Bernie Blodgett; in-laws: Keith and Kathy Marion; sister in- law Angie Kellen; brother in-law Adam Moore; extended family: Kathy Jo, Charlene, Keith Jr, Jacob, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Bernie and Betty Romportl and Wayne Fletcher; paternal grandfather John Siddons; our dogs Max and Bailee.

A Visitation will be held at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI. on Thursday January 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Matt at 6:30 p.m.

