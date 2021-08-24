CHIPPEWA FALLS—Melanie L. Hall, 61, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Melanie was born February 13, 1960 in Asheboro, NC, the daughter of Thomas and Joan (Lambeth) Lawson.

On August 10, 1984, Melanie married Brian Hall in Greensboro, NC. She worked as an aide in a nursing home for many years.

Melanie is survived by her husband, Brian; two daughters, Rachel (Justin) Johnson of Chippewa Falls and Rhiannon (Shawn) Greenwood of Bandon, Oregon; four grandchildren, Mason, Jennifer, Layla and Owen; and two twin great grandsons, Jase and Jensen.

Melanie was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com