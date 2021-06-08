Melissa Faith Buckli

MelisSa Faith Buckli, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire WI.

Melissa was born on June 10,1958, to Duke and Cam Miller in St. Louis, MO. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1976. Melissa was diagnosed with Lupus when she was a teenager and battled it her entire life. Her sister Sherre gave her a kidney when it was needed. Later on her friend Kathy Boisvert donated a kidney through the Paired Kidney Exchange at Rochester Mayo in MN. These two truly helped Melissa extend her life. Melissa enjoyed life to the fullest but simply could not fight it any longer.

Melissa married Tony Buckli in 1977 and the two were divorced in 2011. They had one child Amanda. Melissa was loved by everyone she met. She had very special friends that she has known most of her life that were with her until the end. The Wilhelm family will always be an extension of our family.