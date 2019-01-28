EAU CLAIRE — Melissa K. Nelson, 46, of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born May 18, 1972, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Edward Nelson and Kathi (Christorf) Peck. Melissa graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1990.
Melissa is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Nelson of Cadott, and Brianna Peck of Chippewa Falls; one granddaughter, Rylee Schlageter; her parents; stepmother, Alzada Nelson of Cadott; grandmother, Jean Peck; siblings, Donald Nelson, Zadie (Eric) Bourget, Shawn (Kerri) Peck, Kristi (Dale) Helland, Leah (Terrance) Bond, and Jaimee (Terry) Bowlsby; and a special friend, Kevin Moran.
She was preceded in death by stepfather, Harold Peck; grandparents, Doris and Cliff Nelson, Doris and Donald Christorf, and Leonard Peck.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. Burial will be in the spring at Bateman Cemetery in the town of Lafayette.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
