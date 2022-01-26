Michael Hudson

EAU CLAIRE—Michael (Tony) Hudson, 47, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on January 21, 2022 at Mayo Hospital after living a tremendous life with his family and friends.

Tony was born to Beverly and Michael in Beloit, Wisconsin. After graduating from Beloit Memorial High School, Tony went on to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to earn two degrees in Social Work and Criminal Justice with a double major in Psychology. Tony worked hard to support not only his family with his work, but he worked tirelessly to serve the citizens in the communities he served. He most recently served Chippewa County as a social worker, and the Village of Lake Hallie as a police officer. In prior years, he served as a Federal Law Enforcement agent with ICE, and as a social worker in Eau Claire and Jackson Counties.

It is told that Tony had to work hard to get Molly to say yes to their first date, but after that first yes, the rest quickly became history, and Tony and Molly married in July of 2002, before God and their friends and relatives. Raising Jack (16), Ellie (15), and Andrew (13) was Tony’s greatest joy. He loved his family beyond all else and was proud to be their mentor, coach, friend, hunting buddy, and most of all father and husband.

Anyone who knew Tony knew him to be a man with a huge heart defined by what he loved. He loved God, and knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior; knowledge that he and Molly shared with their kids, and anyone else they could. He loved his family nearly as much as he loved God, to know Tony was to know his family, even if you’d never met them. If he wasn’t sharing a story about one of his kids, he probably wasn’t talking, and his love for his wife Molly was fierce. His pride in her was evident in every glance her way. Tony loved to spend time with his family and friends. He especially loved watching his children play their sports, or watching sports with them on the couch at home. He loved taking his family on vacations, experiencing the world with them. He loved hunting and fishing, especially an annual duck hunting trip out West with a couple of buddies from Church. He loved fishing with his boys from a boat, from shore, or through the ice, and he also loved just sitting around the fire with friends on a cool fall evening. He loved a good laugh and could quote movie lines, endless sports statistics, and he always had a story to tell. He loved serving the people as a social worker, and police officer. He was as fiercely competitive as he was kind, thoughtful, and loyal. If you were blessed to know Tony, you know he was a man defined by love for who and what he loved.

Tony is predeceased by his parents: Michael and Beverly Hudson and father-in-law Bob Bean. He is survived by his wife, Molly; his children: Jack, Ellie, and Andrew; his sister, Stacy Womack; and her children: Ashley and Stone; his mother-in-law Geraldine Bean (Gordy Campbell); his sister-in-law, Marsha Anderson (Grant); and their children: Nathan (Lydia), Marlee, Marissa, and Malea; his brother-in-law, Bob Bean (Marcy); and their children: Evie, and Sammie.

Funeral service will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N 50th Ave, Lake Hallie, WI 54729 with Pastor Paul Berthiaume officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. To view the service virtually please use the link provided https://jacobswellchurch.online.church/

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed or dropped off to RCU. Please reference the Tony Hudson Memorial Fund. Donations received will assist the family with future needs. Thank you in advance for your generosity.

