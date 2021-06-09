Michael Jay Campbell

Some of Michael’s passions were painting, model-building, and history. Michael enjoyed tinkering on cars until he could no longer do that. He would have made a great mechanic had he not gotten sick. He also loved camping and fishing with his family. His greatest passion was his family. His wife, daughter, son, and grandchildren were his number one love and commitment always. Daddy and Papa were his favorite names.

When he got sick 21 years ago, he wanted to live long enough to see his grandchildren and he did that. Then he wanted to live long enough for them to be old enough to remember him. And he did that as well, against all odds.

Michael was best friends with his wife, daughter, and son. He supported them by working hard until he got sick. Later he became the best friend to his grandchildren as well. He was their hero. Larger than life. A hole has been left in our hearts that can never be filled.

One of Michael’s closest friends was his doctor, Dr. Anton Kidess. Michael fully trusted him and credits Dr. Kidess with getting him through 21 years, long past what he should have lived. The family thanks Dr. Kidess for his many kindnesses, his medical knowledge that gave Michael more years, and his friendship.