Michael John "Mike" Rowan

Michael “Mike” John Rowan, age 50, died peacefully Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born March 15, 1971 in Bloomer, Wisconsin to Russell and Sharon (Meinen) Rowan. He attended Notre Dame Grade School and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1989. He attended UWEC and CVTC—Eau Claire, earning a degree in sales and marketing. Mike was always a hard worker, starting with his paper route as a boy. As a young adult he had a variety of jobs in the area, most memorable was working with his older brother, Tony at the movie theater in downtown Chippewa Falls. After graduating from CVTC, Mike started working at RCU in sales and marketing for many years. Mike then worked at Mason Shoes, Litho Specialists, Badgerland Printing and Indianhead Foods, all in the areas of sales and marketing.

Mike loved being involved in the Chippewa Falls community where he volunteered whenever the opportunity arose. He was a mentor for many years at Halmstad and Parkview Elementary schools, volunteered at the fairgrounds during Oktoberfest for the Knights of Columbus and at the Holy Ghost Church food stand during the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. For many years he enjoyed volunteering at the Sojurner Truth House with his wife, making and serving meals to the homeless in the area.

Mike also loved music, especially rock and roll! He made many friends through music and the concerts he attended, including all the years at Rockfest in Cadott and other venues in the area. Anyone who knew Mike, knows how much he loved KISS!

Mike was a Brewer fan and of course a Packer fan and loved attending Packer games with some of his best friends. In recent years, traveling had become Mike’s newest passion, making trips to Mexico, Peru and New Orleans, among other memorable destinations. We were so fortunate to gain so many beautiful memories during our travels over the recent years.

Most of all, Mike loved his family and friends and our dog “Tucker”. He was a very genuine, kind, and sentimental man. It was always the little things that meant the most to him. Mike was well known for the gifts of time he gave to many of us in the form of a coupon book for our birthdays and special life occasions.

Mike is survived by his wife, Beth of 13 years; his parents, Russell and Sharon (Meinen) Rowan; one son, Jonathan (fiance Sheri Nelson) Rowan of Eau Claire; three daughters, Kayla Rowan of Eau Claire; Kymberlee (Tony) Head of Chippewa Falls, Allyson Mayer of St. Paul, MN, one brother, Jeff Rowan of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Cindy (Cliff) Beland of Columbus, GA, Sheila (Jim) Sherman of Chippewa Falls, and Lori (Chris) Huber of Minneapolis, MN, ten wonderful grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents Cletus and Dorothy (Ritzinger) Rowan, Bernard and Sylvia (Zwiefelhofer) Meinen, and his brother Tony Rowan.

Mike had many titles and was very proud of each one—husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, godfather, brother-in-law, and friend. Mike was a wonderful, loving man who wore his big heart on his sleeve. He will be missed more than we can ever begin to put in words.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home. The Knights of Columbus #974 will recite the rosary at 4:00 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.