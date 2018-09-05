Michael R. Ruhe, 73, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born May 18, 1945, in Eau Claire, to Zatha (Brown) and George Ruhe. He graduated from Regis High School, class of 1963. Following high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Panama. He served honorably from 1964-68. Once Mike returned from the Navy, he worked in Eau Claire, then went back to school, where he earned a degree in electronics. He worked for Office Products Inc., in Eau Claire, as an electronics technician, until his retirement in 2017.
On Nov. 5, 1977, Mike married Karin Blinkman in Eau Claire. They resided in Lake Hallie. Mike liked to keep busy and did so by always having a project or two in the works. He was often found tinkering or fixing something in the garage or basement. He was an outdoors-man and enjoyed fishing, doing yardwork, including gardening, duck, pheasant and deer hunting and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Karin of Hallie; children, Hans (Danelle) Nelson of Pierson, Mich., Samuel (Andrea) Nelson of Eau Claire, Deborah (Jeremy) Bartlett of Muskego and Joe Ruhe of Waukesha, Wis; two sisters, Marge (Ray) Owen of Eau Claire, Georgia (Earl) Hilber of Chippewa Falls; a sister-in-law, Betty Ruhe of Eau Claire; 10 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lucetta Mayer; a brother-in-law, Willie Mayer; and a brother, Donald Ruhe.
A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Justin Kizewski officiating. Interment with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
