Michelle Razer

JIM FALLS — Michelle “Shelley” M. (McNamara) Razer, 59, of Jim Falls, town of Anson, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Shelley was born March 17, 1959, in Chippewa Falls, to Mr. and Mrs. Marlyn McNamara. She worked with her brothers, Marly and Jim, on the family farm. In 1976, she met the love of her life, Thomas Razer and they married Dec. 29, 1976. She waitressed in Cadott before becoming a CNA and working at the Golden Age Home until it changed hands. Then she moved on to retail at Prangeway until it closed, when she returned to healthcare at Dove, where she worked and attended school. She left Dove in 1991 when she started at the Eau Claire County Courthouse in the Clerk of Courts office as a judicial clerk, until she retired in 2017.
Shelley had a deep love and commitment for her family and God. She was happiest at her home watching all the pretty birds as she would sew the most beautiful quilts and other items. She loved to bake and we all loved to eat what she made. Shelley was a collector of horses and tea cups and loved the pretty posies. She was a jokester, she knew how to make you laugh and loved to laugh when she pulled one over on you. She was known for her quick wit, infectious laugh, kind and compassionate spirit and her undying love and devotion to her family.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Altoona, Wis.
Shelley is survived by her husband, Tom Razer Sr.; one son, Thomas Jr., “TJ” of Jim Falls; her daughter, Shannon (David) Burke of Berrien Springs, Mich.; two brothers, Marly and Bob McNamara; one sister, Katie (Frank) Kucera; one niece, her third kid, Amanda (Jeff) Radle of Chippewa Falls; and five grandchildren, Lexi, Donavon, Marli, Shellby and Cydney.
Shelley was preceded in death by her father, Marlyn McNamara Sr.; one brother, Jim McNamara; and two sisters, baby Donna McNamara and Tammy Patterson.
Funeral services will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor John Johansen will be officiating. Interment will be in Copp Cemetery in the town of Anson.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, and from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
