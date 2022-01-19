EAU CLAIRE—Mike Campbell, of Eau Claire, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born July 11, 1964 to Jerry and Marlene (Zurovec) Campbell. He married Ruth Reiter on October 20, 1995 at St. Bridget’s Church.

Mike was proud of his Naval service, and his 20 years serving on the parish council. He enjoyed cooking chicken at the church picnics at St. Bridget’s Church and leading a volunteer team at Sojourner House since they opened their doors. He acquired his private pilot’s license, achieving a lifetime goal. He was in the automotive industry for over 35 years, the last 20 years for his own business.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; sons: Matt, Nick and Tim; his sister, Julie; brothers: Jerry (Wendy) and Gary; great neighbors, countless good friends, daughter, Ashley; special nephew, Jake; and also his many lifelong friends from the town of Seymour.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Vicky Campbell in infancy.

Mike loved to learn, fix, teach firearm safety and help people in any way he could. He enjoyed being around people, spending time with Ruth and friends, traveling, cycle rides, music festivals, and their spot on the river.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Bridget’s Church in the town of Seymour. Interment will be in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. In particular, the family greatly appreciates Heidi and her posse.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com