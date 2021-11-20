ST. PAUL, MN—Muriel Ann Mikkelson, age 86, died Thursday, November 11, 2021, in St. Paul, MN.

Muriel was born July 11, 1936, in Chicago to Sigvard and Mildred Tweeten. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN.

Muriel served as nurse until the birth of their first child, Sara.

Muriel married the Rev. John Mikkelson on Epiphany, January 6, 1961, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN. Together, they served churches in Valley City, ND; Wells, MN; Fairmont, MN; and Menomonie, WI. After his retirement, they lived in Menomonie, WI and Maplewood, MN. Her deep faith and her love of family and of reading will be remembered by those who loved her.

Survived by beloved husband, The Rev. Dr. John Mikkelson; children: Sara (Michael) Kyle, Erick (Leann) Mikkelson and Ann (James) Jorgenson; grandchildren: Laura (Ryan) Thilquist, Helen Kyle, Ellyn, Emily, and Grace Mikkelson, Kathryn Jorgenson, and great-grandson, Gavin Thilquist. Preceded in death by parents, The Rev. Sigvard and Mildred Tweeten and son, Luther Mikkelson.

Memorial Service 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 7, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th Street East, Menomonie, Wisconsin. Private burial will be held at a later date in West Salem, WI.

Memorials preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Library in Menomonie, WI, the Menomonie Public Library, Menomonie, WI, or St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN.